WhatsApp update: New subscription plan rolled out for business account holders

Whatsapp has rolled out a new update and It is available to business account holders this time. In terms of creating and releasing features and upgrades for its users, WhatsApp seems to be on a roll these days. WhatsApp is now rolling out another service for business accounts called WhatsApp Premium after stating that it is developing a new feature that will allow companies to assign chats to specific associated devices.

WhatsApp Premium, according to WABetaInfo, is merely an optional package that might be accessible to some beta testers in specific nations.

What is Whatsapp premium?

It will enable businesses to benefit from several cutting-edge features, including an improved method for connecting new devices and a better way for consumers to contact them.

By visiting WhatsApp Settings, users can sign up for WhatsApp Premium, an optional premium subscription that is available for specific business accounts.

If there is a new section here labelled "WhatsApp Premium," the business account is qualified to enrol in the plan, according to the report.

A custom business link and significant multi-device improvements are two new advanced capabilities available to businesses that subscribe to WhatsApp Premium for a price that may vary by country.

WhatsApp Premium is an entirely optional service that provides various capabilities to companies who want specific advanced services.

According to the report, WhatsApp will this week launch a subscription service for certain businesses that download the most recent beta versions of its Android and iOS applications.