WhatsApp update: Latest features coming to Indian users – Check details

WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most popular messaging platform in India. Boasting millions of users across the world, the Meta-owned messaging platform brought a host of new features in 2021, including WhatsApp Payments and Desktop app. Now, WhatsApp is set to bring two new features for users in India soon.

WhatsApp users on smartphones (iOS and Android) as well as those using on computers (desktop, laptops) will soon have a new shortcut for searching messages. This was observed by WABetaInfo, a website that monitors latest feature updates in development at WhatsApp. The new search message shortcut was observed on the WhatsApp beta version 2.22.6.3.

With the new feature, WhatsApp will enable users of the app to search messages from the profile/ group information page of users, groups. This feature will reportedly be part of a redesigned profile info page. The feature is available to only some WhatsApp users at this point, with it still being in the Beta phase.

Furthermore, desktop users will also get a new feature to react to WhatsApp messages in Groups. The new feature will enable WhatsApp users to view the responses to group messages. This will enable users to see all users who have responded with similar messages in a list. For iOS and Android, the feature is still in development phase.