WhatsApp update: Disappearing messages feature gets new upgrades - Check details

On Monday, December 6, WhatsApp announced that it has rolled out a new disappearing messages feature for its users. WhatsApp users can now turn on the feature by default for all their new chats. Apart from messages disappearing after 7 days, WhatsApp further shared that it will be adding two new time durations for the feature – 24 hours and 90 days.

In a statement, the Meta-owned text messaging platform said, “When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration, and we`ve added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create.”

The disappearance feature is optional for user. The new feature will not affect – delete or change- any existing messages, the company said.

WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages last year, and recently introduced a way for photos and videos to immediately disappear after being viewed once.

"For people who choose to switch on default disappearing messages, we will display a message in your chats that tells people this is the default you`ve chosen," the company noted.

If a user needs a particular conversation to remain permanent, it`s also easy to switch a chat back.

"We believe disappearing messages along with end-to-end encryption are two crucial features that define what it means to be a private messaging service today and bring us one step closer to the feeling of an in-personal conversation," said WhatsApp.