WhatsApp Update Alert! Users will be able to share information selectively - Details inside

Headlines

The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri shares glimpse of Raima Sen’s journalist character whom ‘you will love to hate’

DUSU Elections 2023: ABVP continues to lead in 4 central panel posts, celebrations begin

Which three Indian athletes has China barred from participating in the Asian Games 2023?

Assam's Biswanath Ghat named ‘Best Tourism Village of India 2023, details inside

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding menu handpicked by bride, guests to be reportedly served Punjabi, Rajasthani food

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri shares glimpse of Raima Sen’s journalist character whom ‘you will love to hate’

DUSU Elections 2023: ABVP continues to lead in 4 central panel posts, celebrations begin

Which three Indian athletes has China barred from participating in the Asian Games 2023?

10 Most expensive wedding destinations in India

Arthritis:10 superfoods for relief from knee and joint pain

AI reimagines Friends characters as gangsters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri shares glimpse of Raima Sen’s journalist character whom ‘you will love to hate’

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding menu handpicked by bride, guests to be reportedly served Punjabi, Rajasthani food

Shark Tank India 3 begins filming with Aman, Namita, Vineeta, Amit, Anupam; fans say 'we want Ashneer and Peyush back'

HomeTechnology

Technology

WhatsApp Update Alert! Users will be able to share information selectively - Details inside

WhatsApp is likely to introduce customisations regarding the information you want to share with your contacts enabling more privacy

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2021, 07:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Facebook (Meta) owned and globally used messaging app, WhatsApp has come up with another update for its users that will help them choose who they can hide their online status from. 

According to WABetaInfo, "WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.21.23.14."

It further said, "WhatsApp is rolling out one of the best privacy features today, giving you more control over who can see your information on WhatsApp. What’s that? In the past months, we have announced that WhatsApp was working to introduce a “My Contacts Except…” option for Last Seen (2.21.20.10), Profile Photo (2.21.21.2) and About (2.21.21.8). The feature was under development in those updates, but WhatsApp is finally rolling out this option for specific beta testers today!."

As of now, 'Last Seen', 'Profile Photo; and 'About' can be only seen by everyone or nobody, there are no customisation options available currently. But, with the latest update, users will be able to decide who can see their information like last seen, Profile pic and other information.

Adding to this, WABetaInfo further explained that if users choose the 'My contacts except' option, then they can choose who they wish to show their information to on WhatsApp. 

WABetaInfo explained, "Note that, if the feature is not enabled for people who you select in the 'My contacts except' section, they still cannot see your information. If you disable your last seen for specific contacts, you won’t be able to see their last seen as well: this special rule for Last Seen does not apply to About and Profile Photo. If the feature is not available for your WhatsApp account, don’t worry: WhatsApp is gradually enabling the feature for specific beta testers, and more activations will be following after installing the next updates."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 due to injuries

Atlee explains formula of giving SRK, Sanjay Dutt 'mass moments' in Jawan: 'If director loves an actor...' | Exclusive

Is Thrillophilia Safe & Reliable? Detailed Review of a Leading Travel Tech Platform

CBSE CTET Result 2023 expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check latest update

Shah Rukh Khan shields AbRam as they seek blessing of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE