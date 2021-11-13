WhatsApp Update Alert! Users will be able to share information selectively - Details inside

WhatsApp is likely to introduce customisations regarding the information you want to share with your contacts enabling more privacy

Facebook (Meta) owned and globally used messaging app, WhatsApp has come up with another update for its users that will help them choose who they can hide their online status from.

According to WABetaInfo, "WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.21.23.14."

It further said, "WhatsApp is rolling out one of the best privacy features today, giving you more control over who can see your information on WhatsApp. What’s that? In the past months, we have announced that WhatsApp was working to introduce a “My Contacts Except…” option for Last Seen (2.21.20.10), Profile Photo (2.21.21.2) and About (2.21.21.8). The feature was under development in those updates, but WhatsApp is finally rolling out this option for specific beta testers today!."

As of now, 'Last Seen', 'Profile Photo; and 'About' can be only seen by everyone or nobody, there are no customisation options available currently. But, with the latest update, users will be able to decide who can see their information like last seen, Profile pic and other information.

Adding to this, WABetaInfo further explained that if users choose the 'My contacts except' option, then they can choose who they wish to show their information to on WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo explained, "Note that, if the feature is not enabled for people who you select in the 'My contacts except' section, they still cannot see your information. If you disable your last seen for specific contacts, you won’t be able to see their last seen as well: this special rule for Last Seen does not apply to About and Profile Photo. If the feature is not available for your WhatsApp account, don’t worry: WhatsApp is gradually enabling the feature for specific beta testers, and more activations will be following after installing the next updates."