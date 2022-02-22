WhatsApp update alert! Step-by-step guide to choose Indian languages on WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most-used apps on the smartphone and because the app is used by such a diverse audience, it is important for users to experience it in their own language. Notably, WhatsApp now supports more than 60 languages on Android and 40 on iOS, including 11 Indian languages.

Out of the languages that WhatsApp supports, many of them are regional languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Marathi, among others.

Today we will tell you about a way in which you can communicate with your contact list in the language you are most relaxed with.

Steps on how you can change language in phone settings and use it on WhatsApp

PHONE

Step 1: Go to 'Settings', then 'System', and choose 'Languages & Input'

Step 2: Choose a virtual keyboard and a keyboard.

Step 3: Open WhatsApp and select the language and keyboard of your choice - Users can choose between keyboards based on the language.

WhatsApp

Step 1: Open 'Play Store' and search for a keyboard that supports the language you want to communicate in.

Step 2: Allow full keyboard access in the setup pop-up after downloading

Step 2: Launch WhatsApp and select your choice keyboard.

You can also use the Google Translate app to translate the text as you type. Simply download the Google Translate app, then go to the Menu > Settings > Tap to Translate.