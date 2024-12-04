TECHNOLOGY
You may soon need to upgrade your iPhone to a fresh model, if you use WhatsApp on an older version of the device. Check here.
You may soon need to upgrade your iPhone to a fresh model, if you use WhatsApp on an older version of the device. According to WhatsApp's updated policy, you will require to have a more recent version of iOS, i.e., softwares exclusively used for Apple devices.
WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, will cease to function on certain iPhone models including iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6s as these models operate with iOS 12.5.7, the last software they received, a report by WABeataInfo suggested.
WhatsApp to drop support for older iOS versions and iPhone models starting May 2025!— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 2, 2024
WhatsApp will stop supporting versions older than iOS 15.1 affecting users with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.https://t.co/rp77DJ7h27 pic.twitter.com/isliFb4mo8
As per the report, the new policy will come into effect from May, 2025.
Under the new policy, WhatsApp will no longer run on iPhones supporting iOS 15.1 or older versions. At present, the messaging app supports iOS 12 or newer. However, the new guidelines require a newer version of WhatsApp to be able to access its new features.
If you use an older version of iOS, it is recommened to upgrade to a newer one. In case, your device doesn't support an upgraded version of iOS, you will need to switch to a new iPhone model or an android to keep using WhatsApp.
IND vs AUS: How has Virat Kohli performed in pink-ball Test matches?
This Punjab Police ASI helped thwart 'murder' bid on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal; here's how
Meet actor, who quit Bollywood after two flops, had a secret marriage, runs Rs 4700-crore company, his father owns...
Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis calls CM post 'technical arrangement', vows to work unitedly with allies
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer accessible to hearing and visually impaired, here's how
Meet Sufiyan Muqeem, Pakistan's mystery spinner who scripted history vs Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I
'Jai Shri Ram': Little kid dressed as 'Ram Lalla' steals hearts online, WATCH viral video
Meet Zoe Kestan, Hunter Biden's ‘WeedSlut’ ex-girlfirend, who dated him for 11-months, was 'wronged' by him for...
Synergy Marine Group recognised as 'Crewing Company of the Year' for exemplary response to “DALI” incident
Charting a New Course: Unmanned systems and future of Indian Navy
WhatsApp to stop working on THESE iPhones from..., check list here
Meet woman, who once worked as nurse, became billionaire overnight, now challenging America’s richest to...
Ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note: 'Fight like...'
Renting Love: Why Vietnam’s youth is hiring partners to keep families satisfy
Pushpa 2 price hike gets thumbs up from Ram Gopal Varma, says 'why cry over movie tickets?'
Will KL Rahul open? India star drops major hint about batting position in Adelaide Test
Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar stake claim to form govt, swearing-in to be held tomorrow
Who is the next BCCI secretary? State units wonder after Jay Shah's elevation to ICC
IIT Madras student receives job offer worth Rs 4.3 crores from THIS company, set to work as...
Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill nearly mobbed as 3,000 fans cause chaos during team's training session in Adelaide
Watch: Rekha relives Muqaddar Ka Sikandar song with Krushna as Amitabh Bachchan, actress hints watching KBC daily
Meet Muslim actress, who was called 'sweeper' by Raj Kapoor, she quit non-veg food to play Radha, her son is...
‘I’m overjoyed to share...’: Sachin Tendulkar makes huge announcement about daughter Sara Tendulkar, two months after...
Driving Innovation in Genetic Testing: Preeti Tupsakhare pioneers scalable solutions to advance precision medicine
IND vs UAE, U19 Asia Cup: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi shine as India beat UAE by 10 wickets to enter semi-final
Meet Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra's rumoured girlfriend Bhavika Sharma, here's all you need to know
World's richest man Elon Musk has lost Rs 343770930174, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani face...
Devendra Fadnavis set to be next Maharashtra CM: 'Ek hain toh safe hain'
From Insight to Impact: Satyadeepak Bollineni's expertise in using data analytics for product improvement
Integrating threat intelligence: Advanced techniques in behavioral analytics, risk profiling and AI-based detection
Leading way in cutting-edge ERP solutions for pharmaceutical supply chains through advanced data management
'Tauba Tauba': Brothers dance to Vicky Kaushal's song on sister's sangeet takes internet by storm, watch viral video
BIG update on JioHotstar domain: After Delhi engineer, Dubai siblings, Mukesh Ambani's Viacom 18 finally gets...
'I have something...': Priyanka Chopra shares much-awaited update on Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa
J-K: Grenade attack by terrorists on Army post in Poonch; no casualties
Indian tech entrepreneur Yash Gupta launches breakthrough recycling plant to combat e-waste crisis
Pushpa 2: Even before release, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film surpasses Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2 in...
Cloud Architecture and Migration: The expertise and achievements of Anand Kumar Chennupati
Meet man who cracked UPSC exam after becoming CA, has been appointed DM for just 4 months in THIS district due to...
Indian Navy’s Power on Display: Odisha hosts Navy Day operational spectacle
Chandni Chowk is among least polluted spots in Delhi, reason is...
THIS star cricketer confirms rift with MS Dhoni, says 'we don't talk...'
Singham Again OTT Release: Ajay Devgn film to start streaming online from.... but there is a twist
Madras HC seeks reply from Centre, YouTube on plea to prevent online review of films for 3 days after release
South Korea's opposition parties submit motion to impeach President after backtrack on martial law: Know what it means
Shatrughan Sinha reacts to Vikrant Massey's temporary break from acting: 'Aaj kal be bache zyada...'
Pushpa 2 star Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's film? This actress to star opposite him
Ahead of Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita's wedding, fans ask Samantha Ruth Prabhu to delete pics of ex-husband: 'She is still..'
Jamshetji Tata shut down first business where Tata name was used due to...
Viral video shows couple's romantic moment at Arijit Singh's concert, netizens say 'moment hai bhai moment'
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE Updates: After ceremony, newlywed couple will first head to...
The Roshans: Netflix announces Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan's docu-series; netizens react
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 1 prediction: Allu Arjun's film likely to inaugurate Rs 300 crore club, has already..
'Mirchi ka halwa' dessert at wedding leaves guests in SHOCK, video goes viral
Who is Narain Singh Chaura, former Khalistani militant who fired at Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple?
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's rare photos from her mehendi ceremony go viral
SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal shot at Golden Temple
Pushpa 2 first review out: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna impress but Fahadh Faasil leaves...
Donald Trump picks Stephen Feinberg as Pentagon deputy: Who is he and why his appointment has raised eyebrows?
Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan greets paps with a smile in viral video, fans say 'Aishwarya ko handle...'
Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down recalling her fight with sister Namrata before coming to Bigg Boss 18: 'Maine 2 hafte...'
Russia: Asteroid collides with Earth, lights up sky over Yakutia, watch viral video
Nargis Fakhri shares first post after sister Aliya Fakhri's arrest, it is connected to...
Samanta showers love on bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala ahead of her wedding with Naga Chaitanya: 'Only love for...'
Indian Navy Day 2024: Know history, importance and theme of the day
Mukesh Ambani SUPERHIT plan for Jio users: 5G data, unlimited calls, OTT subscription at just Rs…
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 4, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers, prize money
Nargis Fakhri learns about her sister's arrest in US for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend, insider says 'actress is..'
Rapper Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69
Govinda's daughter on actor's 'toxic' relationship with Krushna Abhishek, reacts to their reunion: 'I don't speak...'
Meet IAS officer who had 57 postings in 33 years, with just 5 months to retire he has been assigned key role in...
Aishwarya Rai, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan; film became blockbuster, won National Award
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol lifts martial law after major backlash: Here's what happened
Shraddha Kapoor accidentally shares her Aadhaar photo while taking selfie, pic goes viral
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam twice, resigned as IPS to become...
Meet woman, who started her entrepreneurial journey at 21, failed in 1st attempt, then earned Rs 10 crore by...
Sanjay Dutt's premium Scotch whisky brand makes record sales in 7 months, it is priced at Rs...
IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs United Arab Emirates match
IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal on verge of breaking THIS record of Sachin Tendulkar in Pink Ball Test
‘No franchise owner has…’: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka talks about Nita Ambani’s team-building strategy regarding MI
Comedian Sunil Pal found safe after his wife reported him missing in police complaint
DNA TV Show: High-tech preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, UP govt to set up luxury tent city
Meet world’s richest cricketer, who is much wealthier than Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin, he played for…
This vegetable has multiple benefits, available for only 3 months in winter season, it is...
Nationwide search begins for female lead in Allu Aravind's next Bollywood film, here's how you can participate
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar reunites with childhood friend Vinod Kambli, netizens say, 'how life...'
Bryan Johnson, age-reversing millionaire, visits Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, shares pic with Shloka Mehta
After Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla comes under fire for glorifying alcohol
Salman Khan ignores Vivek Oberoi on stage in viral video, netizens say 'this is like Ekta Kapoor serial'
Amid Govinda and Krushna Abhishek's truce, Tina Ahuja makes shocking revelation: 'I will not lie...'
ISRO Launches Proba-3: ESA's Daring Mission To Touch The Sun On December 4
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law: What it means
Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya, husband Rahul Nagal welcome twins: 'Our hearts are doubly full'
Raid 2: Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh's crime thriller gets postponed, to release on THIS date
IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key out: Know how to download, get direct link here
Madras HC rejects Tamil producers association plea to ban film reviews for...
Meet man who started his career as Professor, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, runs Rs 23022 crore company as...
Rishabh Pant or Nicholas Pooran? Sanjiv Goenka breaks silence on LSG captaincy choice for IPL 2025
Why Azim Premji's Wipro shares are showing 50% fall on some mobile apps
Who is Samra Chaudhry? Pakistani model whose alleged private videos resurface online, after Maryam Faisal, Imsha Rehman