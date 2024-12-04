You may soon need to upgrade your iPhone to a fresh model, if you use WhatsApp on an older version of the device. Check here.

You may soon need to upgrade your iPhone to a fresh model, if you use WhatsApp on an older version of the device. According to WhatsApp's updated policy, you will require to have a more recent version of iOS, i.e., softwares exclusively used for Apple devices.

WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, will cease to function on certain iPhone models including iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6s as these models operate with iOS 12.5.7, the last software they received, a report by WABeataInfo suggested.

WhatsApp to drop support for older iOS versions and iPhone models starting May 2025!



As per the report, the new policy will come into effect from May, 2025.

Under the new policy, WhatsApp will no longer run on iPhones supporting iOS 15.1 or older versions. At present, the messaging app supports iOS 12 or newer. However, the new guidelines require a newer version of WhatsApp to be able to access its new features.

If you use an older version of iOS, it is recommened to upgrade to a newer one. In case, your device doesn't support an upgraded version of iOS, you will need to switch to a new iPhone model or an android to keep using WhatsApp.