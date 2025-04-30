The app will no longer work on iPhones that do not run iOS 15.1 or later, which means users with unsupported devices will lose access to messaging, voice calls, and even old chat history.

WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps, will stop working on certain older iPhones starting May 5, 2025. If you’re using an old Apple device, it’s a good idea to check your iOS version to make sure your phone won’t be affected.

The app will no longer run on iPhones that aren’t updated to at least iOS 15.1. This means users with unsupported devices will lose access to messages, calls, and even their old chat history.

Which iPhones will lose access?

WhatsApp will stop functioning on iPhones that can't be updated to iOS 15.1. The following models are confirmed to be affected:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

These models are already several years old and do not support newer iOS updates, making them incompatible with the latest version of WhatsApp.

What can users do?

To continue using WhatsApp after May 5, you’ll need to upgrade to a newer iPhone. The iPhone 8 and iPhone X are the oldest models that still support iOS 16 and are currently compatible. However, since Apple has stopped providing updates for these models too, WhatsApp may drop support for them soon as well. For long-term access, it’s best to move to a newer device.

Will WhatsApp Business also stop working?

Yes, this update affects both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. Small business owners using the app to connect with customers will also need to upgrade their devices to avoid service disruption.

What’s new on WhatsApp?

The platform has recently introduced several privacy features, including a new option that blocks others from copying messages and media. This comes in addition to features like chat lock and disappearing messages, all aimed at giving users more control over their conversations.

If you’re using one of the affected models, check your iOS version by going to Settings > General > About > Software Version. Upgrading your phone before May 5, 2025, is the only way to continue using WhatsApp without interruption.

