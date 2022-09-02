Search icon
WhatsApp to stop working on THESE Apple iPhone models from next month, know why

Before ending support for old operating systems, WhatsApp notifies the users directly through the app.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most used messaging platforms across the globe but few Apple iPhone users will not be able to use the service from next month. As per a previous report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will end support for the messaging app in iOS 10 and iOS 11 operating systems in October this year. As per recent reports, a support update from Apple also stated that WhatsApp will no longer function on old iPhone models.

Before ending support for old operating systems, WhatsApp notifies the users directly through the app. It also shares numerous reminders to upgrade to the latest operating system, however due to hardware limitations several devices are not able to upgrade and thus miss out on the app. According to WhatsApp's support page, the company provides support for and recommends using Android running OS 4.1 and newer, iPhone running iOS 12 and newer along with KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

To keep using WhatsApp, Apple iPhone 5S, 6, or 6S users need to upgrade their operating system. The end of support for iOS 12 also means that people with iPhone 5 and 5C won’t be able to use WhatsApp app from October as these devices do not support iOS 12.

Devices and software change often, so WhatsApp regularly reviews operating systems and makes updates. To choose what to stop supporting, every year WhatsApp, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.

