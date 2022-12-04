WhatsApp to soon launch picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS

WhatsApp is developing a feature for video calls. Users will be able to utilise other applications while making a video chat on WhatsApp. The feature has reportedly begun going out to certain beta testers, and more users are anticipated to receive it in the upcoming days, according to a recent report by WaBetaInfo.

When you multitask with other applications, a picture-in-picture view will appear instantly if the capability is enabled for your account.

Also Read: China falters on supply chain, India to bag Apple jobs, investments linked to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro) The picture-in-picture mode for video calls is reportedly visible to selected beta testers who have installed the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 upgrade through the TestFlight app. (

The source includes a screenshot of the function, demonstrating how users of WhatsApp will be able to multitask using the future function. It also states that the feature is now functional on iOS 16.1 and later, indicates that it might be one of the features supported by the update that offers formal support for iOS 16.

The shortcut button for erasing messages has begun to undergo testing on the instant messaging service operated by Meta. According to reports, the corporation has made the capability available to certain of its Android beta testers.

The most recent component of WhatsApp's vanishing messages was being redesigned for the Android 2.22.24.9 beta release. Both new and old talks are now marked as vanishing threads thanks to a relaxation of the feature. More testers can now see the 2.22.25.10 update for the area with fading messages. The messaging app is intriguingly introducing a second entry point for its disappearing messages function.