WhatsApp to soon increase time limit for deleting text messages

We all have sent text messages that we have regretted instantly, however, Meta owned WhatsApp allows us to remove unwanted messages through its 'Delete' feature. Now, WhatsApp constantly makes changes to make the app more user friendly and in some latest news, the company has been working to extend the time limit for deleting a message 'for everyone.'

Earlier, using the 'Delete' feature, an individual could delete a text one hour, eight minutes, and sixteen seconds but WhatsApp wants to increase the time to a maximum of two days and 12 hours.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has developed a beta version for Android where the app suggests extending the time limit for 'Delete for Everyone.'

In this, the users will get a notification saying 'This message was removed' after a text gets deleted.

However, this is not the first time that WhatsApp is talking about increasing the time limit. In November 2021, the app announced that it would increase the time limit to seven days.

The date of implementation of the new feature has still not been announced by the app but it will definitely happen soon.