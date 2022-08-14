WhatsApp to soon bring THIS Facebook and Instagram-like feature? Check details here

File Photo

WhatsApp, which is now owned by Meta, is getting ready to introduce yet another new feature for its user base. According to WaBetaInfo, an update is currently being developed that will provide users the ability to submit personalised avatars to use as profile images on the instant messaging service. After that, they may utilise the content as masks during a video conference or as stickers to pass around in online conversations.

WhatsApp is working on setting up avatar profile photo!



The ability to set up an avatar to use as a profile photo is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.https://t.co/0m70rqCEwi — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 13, 2022

Users will soon be able to customise their own avatars with emojis, joining the ranks of stickers, GIFs, and emojis currently at their disposal.

According to WaBetaInfo, customers will have the option of creating a unique avatar that perfectly represents them. They will also have the option of selecting a backdrop colour for their profile picture. Both the iOS and desktop beta versions of WhatsApp will soon support the new functionality.

This is an intriguing feature, but it is still under development, so there is no word on when it will be made available. Since it's still in the prototype phase of development, it won't be made available to the public until a very long time from now.

Instagram and Facebook, two of Meta's other social media sites, currently have 3D avatar capabilities for users; shortly, WhatsApp will do the same.

New privacy options for WhatsApp were released earlier in the month. It had also announced the release of about 7 new features to improve the app's functionality in light of user demands, such as responding to status updates, requiring approval before logging in, and more.