WhatsApp to soon bring customised ‘Avatars’ for beta testers

WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Meta, now has personalised "Avatars" for some beta testers. The most effective way to express yourself on WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo, is using an avatar.

Due to the fact that this feature has only recently become accessible to some users, there may be a few minor bugs.

Also Read: Solar Eclipse after Diwali 2022: When, where to watch, check city-wise duration) Following an update to WhatsApp beta for Android downloaded from the Play Store, certain beta testers have been given the choice to create an avatar. (

The messaging app will automatically produce a fresh sticker pack after a user creates an avatar so that they can exchange stickers with their loved ones.

Users can also choose an avatar to use instead of their profile image. Over the next weeks, more users will be able to access the service, continued the article.

For select beta testers, the company has made the ability to expand groups by up to 1,024 individuals available. The function was accessible through WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, however it was only available to an unspecified number of beta testers.

According to the article, users can try to form a group or add new members to an existing one to see if the feature is available on their WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its voice and video calling feature.

On both Android and iOS devices, the Calls tab of WhatsApp currently offers the Call Link feature. Users can build and share a voice or video call link with their contacts using this function. After they click the link, it would immediately connect their contacts to the ongoing audio or video call. Users have the option of sharing the call link with a single person or a WhatsApp group. The link can be copied by users and shared on other websites.

Here's how users can make and distribute a voice or video call link on WhatApp using their mobile devices: