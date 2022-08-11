Whatsapp to roll out new privacy tool: Now, you won't be able to screenshot view once messages

Whatsapp

Whatsapp revealed one of its latest features of blocking screenshots from being taken for ‘view once’ messages which disappear after the receiver opens them. WhatsApp also added the feature of controlling who may see their online status and who may not. WhatsApp is leaving no stone unturned to ensure customer satisfaction and an enhanced chatting experience.

Apart from this, the option of secretly exiting WhatsApp groups has gained major attention.

Another new feature will be helpful for individuals who wish to communicate sensitive media without having to worry about someone taking a screenshot of it. WhatsApp is working rigorously to make it impossible to snap a screenshot.

“We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," Zuckerberg said.

As per a WhatsApp privacy study, 72% of respondents esteem having the option to talk in a genuine, unfiltered way however more than 47% are just happy with doing this in a protected, confidential space.

They are especially cautious online, ranking privacy in their private messages as generally significant contrasted with messages, emails, or social media. As per the review, 51% of respondents like to remain stowed away online to pick who they need to converse with and 91 percent of individuals who know about blocking features accept they are significant.

READ | New virtual space museum 'SPARK' launched by ISRO, all you need to know