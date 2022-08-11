Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Whatsapp to roll out new privacy tool: Now, you won't be able to screenshot view once messages

Whatsapp revealed one of its latest features is of blocking screenshots from being taken of view once messages in chats.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

Whatsapp to roll out new privacy tool: Now, you won't be able to screenshot view once messages
Whatsapp

Whatsapp revealed one of its latest features of blocking screenshots from being taken for ‘view once’ messages which disappear after the receiver opens them. WhatsApp also added the feature of controlling who may see their online status and who may not. WhatsApp is leaving no stone unturned to ensure customer satisfaction and an enhanced chatting experience.

Apart from this, the option of secretly exiting WhatsApp groups has gained major attention. 

Another new feature will be helpful for individuals who wish to communicate sensitive media without having to worry about someone taking a screenshot of it. WhatsApp is working rigorously to make it impossible to snap a screenshot.

“We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," Zuckerberg said.

As per a WhatsApp privacy study, 72% of respondents esteem having the option to talk in a genuine, unfiltered way however more than 47% are just happy with doing this in a protected, confidential space.

They are especially cautious online, ranking privacy in their private messages as generally significant contrasted with messages, emails, or social media. As per the review, 51% of respondents like to remain stowed away online to pick who they need to converse with and 91 percent of individuals who know about blocking features accept they are significant.

READ | New virtual space museum 'SPARK' launched by ISRO, all you need to know

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.