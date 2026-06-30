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WhatsApp to roll new feature, set to introduce usernames; Here's how you can reserve your unique name

With more than 3 billion users globally, WhatsApp said advance reservations will help people claim their desired username before the full rollout.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 08:43 AM IST

WhatsApp to roll new feature, set to introduce usernames; Here's how you can reserve your unique name
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    WhatsApp is working on a privacy update that will let people chat without giving out phone numbers. As part of a phased launch set for later this year, users can now reserve unique usernames to secure their handle before everyone gets access. 

    Instead of exchanging mobile numbers, people will be able to use a unique handle to begin conversations. According to a blog post published Monday, WhatsApp will introduce the feature gradually over the next few months. 

    With more than 3 billion users globally, WhatsApp said advance reservations will help people claim their desired username before the full rollout.

    Using a username will be optional. If you enable it, you’ll eventually be able to message new contacts with your handle instead of your phone number. 

    WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah on 'username' feature

    In an official post on X, WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah revealed that he had already claimed his username before the public rollout. "Timing is everything. Joined WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours," Shah wrote, encouraging users to reserve their preferred names before they become unavailable.

    Why WhatsApp is rolling 'username' feature?

    According to WhatsApp, people often need to stay connected without revealing their phone numbers — at work events, in class, with neighbors, or in parent groups. Giving out your number can feel too personal. 

    The new username feature lets you share a unique name instead. The company says it’s focused on privacy, not social networking. There’s no public list of usernames and WhatsApp won’t recommend them to others. New contacts can only message you if they have your exact username.

    How to reserve unique username on WhatsApp?

    Follow the given steps below to reserve your username

    Step 1: Update WhatsApp to the latest version.

    Step 2: Open Settings.

    Step 3: Tap Account.

    Step 4: Select Username.

    Step 5: Choose an available username and confirm it.

    Note: Usernames can be as long as 35 characters and have to meet WhatsApp’s naming guidelines. They can be changed or removed whenever you want. The company will reserve handles linked to well-known public figures to cut down on impersonation.

    Meanwhile, creators, brands, and organizations will also get the chance to claim usernames that line up with their Instagram or Facebook accounts where possible. 

    To boost privacy, WhatsApp is adding an optional Username Key. New people trying to message you via username would have to enter the key first, and you can update it anytime to manage who reaches you. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
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