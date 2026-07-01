WhatsApp to receive notice from Centre over impersonation, fraud risks in its username feature, check details

The government is examining the legal framework and provisions in the law, as it scrutinises WhatsApp's proposed username feature, over fraud and impersonation concerns, according to sources.

government is likely to send a notice to WhatsApp over risks involved in its username feature (ANI)

The government is examining the legal framework and provisions in the law, as it scrutinises WhatsApp's proposed username feature, over fraud and impersonation concerns, according to sources.

The government is likely to send a notice to WhatsApp seeking full details about the features, questioning its implications and the company's plans. Law enforcement agencies may also examine the issue, an official said.