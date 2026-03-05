FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WhatsApp may soon launch a new subscription plan which it will keep optional for users. The new plan, called WhatsApp Plus, may offer more features like app customisation and expanded chat management tools. The upcoming subscription will have more features for users who will pay a monthly fee.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 07:37 PM IST

WhatsApp to introduce Plus subscription, new features to include expanded pinned chats, custom icons, more
WhatsApp to introduce Plus subscription
WhatsApp may soon launch a new subscription plan which it will keep optional for users. The new plan, called WhatsApp Plus, may offer more features like app customisation and expanded chat management tools. WABetaInfo, the website that gives updates on WhatsApp beta, reports that the feature is currently under development for both Android and iOS and has not been operationalised for the public. 

The upcoming subscription will have more features for users who will pay a monthly fee. The messaging app’s primary features, like messaging, voice and video calls, media sharing and privacy features, would remain free. 

While the messaging app has announced launching the new subscription plan, the platform has not revealed the plan’s pricing or an official launch timeline for it. It may happen that the company changes the said features under development before the subscription becomes available to the public. 

WhatsApp Plus: Features, other details 

As per the report, the WhatsApp Plus subscription plan under development would mainly target personalisation and additional convenience features and would not alter the primary messaging experience. 

One of the main additions may be to increase the number of chats that users can pin. As of now, users can pin up to three chats in the app. The subscription plan may allow this limit to be higher, that is, 20 pinned chats, allowing users to keep more of important conversations at the top of their chat list. 

The plan may also bring many interface customisation options. Subscribers were reportedly able to choose from 14 different app icons and customise interface accent colours from 19 options. Changing the accent colour could also alter elements such as tabs, filters and action buttons.

