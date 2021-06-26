WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to send message without saving the number

WhatsApp keeps on bringing new features for its users from time to time. If you want to send a message to someone on WhatsApp, then it is necessary to save the number. Today, we will tell you a trick through which you will be able to send messages to anyone on WhatsApp without saving their number.

There are some third-party apps out there that let you send messages on WhatsApp without adding contact but using these apps is not recommended as it can compromise your security, and may even get your WhatsApp account banned. Thus, it is always better to stay away from such apps and not put your smartphone's security at risk.

Steps to send WhatsApp messages to unsaved numbers

This method works for both Android and iOS. All you need to is follow a few simple steps on any browser and you're good to go.

Open your phone's browser. Now you can copy and paste this link http://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx, or this link — http://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx in the address bar.

In the place of ‘xxxxxxxxxx', you'll need to enter the phone number along with the country code, so if the number you want to message is +919911111111 then the link becomes http://wa.me/919911111111. Over here, the first two digits (91) is India's country code followed by the mobile number of the person.

Once you have typed the link, tap enter to open the link.

Next, you'll see a WhatsApp webpage with the recipient's phone number and a green Message button. Tap the green message button and you'll be redirected to WhatsApp.

That's it, you can now WhatsApp people without adding a contact.

WhatsApp multi-device support

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly going to roll out multi-device support to the Beta version very soon. The feature has been spotted on the app but it's still not functional, even for beta testers of the application.

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have officially announced that the feature is expected to roll out within the next two months. This new feature by the instant messaging app will permit individuals to operate a similar WhatsApp account on various gadgets simultaneously.