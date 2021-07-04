WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to read deleted WhatsApp messages

There are plenty of reasons why we end up deleting WhatsApp messages - they could be because of typos or because you sent a message to the wrong person. Though WhatsApp has no official feature that lets you retrieve messages that have been deleted, this hack will surely help you and you can read those deleted messages which your friends didn't want you to read!

Please note, this hack works on Android only, it will not work for iOS users.

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

1. Go to Google Play Store and download an app that can keep a tab on notification history. Notisave is one of the nicest options. The app has the most number of downloads and respectable reviews.

2. After the app is installed, grant all necessary permissions. The Notisave app will need access to read notifications, photos, media, and files, and toggle the auto-start option.

3. Once that's done, the app will start keeping a log of every notification you've received, including WhatsApp messages.

4. After this, even if the sender deletes the message, you will be able to read through Notisave app. You can also read the notifications you unintentionally or accidentally swiped away.

Even though you can recover the deleted WhatsApp messages, there are a few drawbacks to the app. You'll have to bear ads if you're using the free version of Notisave app - the paid version starts at Rs 65 a month. Besides this, apps like Notisave can only recover simple text messages, any media file including GIFs, images, and videos cannot be retrieved.

It must be noted that Notisave app comes with ads and is not a secure application. So, if you want to use the application, do that at your own risk. Such third-party apps contain malware at times, so beware of linking on random links shown inside the app.

WhatsApp had introduced the Delete for Everyone feature in the year 2017. A window period of seven minutes is given to users to use the "Delete for Everyone" feature on chats. If you do not delete a message within seven minutes, then you can just delete it for yourself. This applies to both group chats and one-to-one chats.