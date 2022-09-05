Search icon
WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to change your language on WhatsApp, step-by-step guide

There are presently 11 regional Indian languages supported by WhatsApp. In addition to English, these include Hindi, Bangla, Punjabi and a few more.

Sep 05, 2022

Meta-owned The default language of WhatsApp is English. However, users of the instant messaging service can switch the app's language to their own. On iPhone and up to 60 on Android, WhatsApp is currently accessible in more than 40 different world languages. WhatsApp currently speaks the same language as your phone. For instance, WhatsApp will also be available in Tamil if you switch your phone's language to that language.

Want WhatsApp's default language to be changed? Here is a complete how-to manual.

Readers should be aware that WhatsApp presently supports a total of 11 regional Indian languages before continuing. In addition to English, these include Hindi, Bangla, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam. The WhatsApp Android app is also available in these 11 languages. Only Hindi is available as a WhatsApp language option for iOS users.

How to switch WhatsApp's language on an Android device:

  • On your phone, select System from the Settings app. 
  • You might need to look under Additional settings if System settings aren’t there. 
  • Next, look under Languages and input, then tap on Languages. 
  • Then, tap Add a language + to add a language of your choice. 

On an iPhone,

  • open the Settings app and select Language & Region from the General menu. 
  •   Click iPhone Language now. 
  • After choosing a language, tap Change. 

    According to a recent claim, Android users will soon have access to the WhatsApp app's language settings. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.19.10 now lets users change the language of the application within WhatsApp settings. According to the article, “WhatsApp is releasing the ability to change the app language from WhatsApp Settings and the welcome screen is available to some beta testers and, as always, more activations are planned over the coming weeks”. Since the welcome page has been updated, users will also be able to change the language of the app whenever they reinstall WhatsApp, and it continues.
