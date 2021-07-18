Headlines

Technology

Technology

WhatsApp testing encrypted cloud backups for Android users - What it means

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a technology to independently encrypt chat backups in the Cloud, which has been enabled in recent Android beta update.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2021, 06:31 PM IST

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a technology to independently encrypt chat backups in the Cloud, which has been enabled in its most recent Android beta update.

"After releasing the multi-device beta programme for more beta testers, WhatsApp is finally enabling another important feature -- the possibility to encrypt your backups," Webetainfo, a portal that tracks updates for WhatsApp across platforms, reported.

"What does it mean? Encrypting your backups protects your chat history and media from unauthorised access," it added.

The report also explained how encryption works.

"You need to choose a password that will be used to encrypt your future backups. It's always needed to insert the password when you restore a backup, otherwise you won't be able to restore your chat history," the report said. "This password is private and it's not shared with WhatsApp, Facebook, Google or Apple," it added.

According to The Verge, opting in for the beta build should keep chat history and media securely backed up, with the significant caveat that if a user forgets their passcode or loses the 64-digit recovery key, then they'll be locked away permanently because even WhatsApp can't get in then.

Those who are okay with being on their own in that aspect, can get in the beta test group or wait for this to be available to everyone.

WhatsApp messages are encrypted end-to-end, which means prying eyes can't easily see what's there. However, on the current version, if a user keeps a backup stored in the cloud, authorities can use a search warrant to have Google Drive or iCloud hand over access to that data.

WhatsApp has also rolled out a new update for its beta programme on Android that will allow users to send high-definition photos. Currently, the Facebook-owned messaging platform compresses high-quality images for lesser sending times and data saving. With the new option, users will be able to choose the quality of images they send in chats.

The 'photo upload quality' option provides three choices - Auto, Best quality and Data saver, according to WABetaInfo. The option window warns that images send under 'Best quality' are larger and can take longer to send.

