WhatsApp to stop working on some iPhones, Samsung, LG, Sony smartphones after few days, check full list here

WhatsApp said it will alert users in advance and prompt them to upgrade several times and WhatsApp will stop operating on a device if it is not updated.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Popular messaging app WhatsApp will not work on some Android phones and iPhones from October 24, 2023. According to WhatsApp, the platform is focused on developing new features for the users and improves the user’s experience.  "To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp," reads the official note on WhatsApp faq.

List of phones which will not support WhatsApp from October 24

Samsung Galaxy S2

Nexus 7

iPhone 5

iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

HTC One

Sony Xperia Z

LG Optimus G Pro

Samsung Galaxy Nexus

HTC Sensation

Motorola Droid Razr

Sony Xperia S2

Motorola Xoom

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

Asus Eee Pad Transformer

Acer Iconia Tab A5003

Samsung Galaxy S

HTC Desire HD

LG Optimus 2X

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3

Know what happens if WhatsApp removes support:

WhatsApp said it will alert users in advance and prompt them to upgrade several times. WhatsApp will stop operating on a device if it is not updated. As a result, users won't be able to use any WhatsApp functions, including sending or receiving messages or calls.

How to check if your smartphone runs on Android OS version 4.1 and older?

In the interim, you can check the settings menu on your smartphone to see if it supports Android OS version 4.1. Activate Settings > About phone > Software information. The Version category will include a listing of your Android version.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

