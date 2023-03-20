WhatsApp: Step-by-step guide to share voice status on your Android and Apple device

Photo: Reuters

Recording and uploading audio as a "voice status" to one's WhatsApp profile is a new function available on iOS and Android smartphones. WhatsApp Status is the messaging app's answer to Instagram's viral Story feature. Status updates may include text, photographs, videos, GIFs, and other information, and they will disappear after 24 hours. In addition to the standard characteristics of a status update, WhatsApp provides additional privacy controls, status replies, status profile rings, and link previews.

WhatsApp users may update their status with a voice message by clicking the Status button. To erase a photo, choose the pencil icon instead of the camera icon. Tap and hold the microphone icon (it looks like a little phone) in the lower right corner of the following window to start recording. Slide the microphone symbol to the left to pause or stop recording.

After finishing an audio recording, users may listen to a preview by clicking the play button. Users may start again if they don't like what they recorded by hitting the erase button at the conclusion of the clip. After you're done, use the "Submit" button in the upper right corner to publish the clip as a Voice status.

Users may choose the backdrop colour of their Voice Status recordings by pressing the colour palette icon in the upper right corner. In addition, users may only upload one voice recording every status, and that recording must be under 30 seconds in length. Users may also use the standard privacy share choices available when updating a status, such as "My contacts," "My contacts except," and "Only share with." Due to WhatsApp's selective sharing features, users may limit who hears their audio status updates.

The 24-hour lifespan of voice statuses is the same as that of texts, photos, and videos. End-to-end encryption will also be applied to users' shared voice statuses, making it so that only those people with whom they have explicitly shared them may hear them. Users have total discretion over the information they want to make public, as the voice status may be removed from their profile at any time for everyone.

After a year of planning and beta testing, the Voice Status function has now been released to the general public. Those who don't see the choice on their smartphones will need to update to the most recent version of WhatsApp. With the introduction of 'Picture-in-Picture' mode in video conversations, WhatsApp has made it easier to multitask during talks without having to pause the user's video feed, much as the 'Voice Status' function does.