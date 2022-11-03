WhatsApp starts to roll out Communities feature globally: What is it and how it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has announced that it is finally rolling out the much awaited Communities feature for users. The WhatsApp Communities feature was in the works for quite a long time and almost every detail about it was revealed in the beta updates. The WhatsApp Communities roll out has been announced by Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post in which he wrote “Today we're launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We're also rolling out polls and 32 person video calling too. All secured by end to end encryption so your messages stay private.”

What is WhatsApp Communities feature and how it works

WhatsApp Communities feature allows users to add and manage multiple groups under a single umbrella. Community admins can reach members with important updates by sending announcements, and community members can stay connected by exploring and chatting in groups that matter to them.

Members can receive updates sent to the entire community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. Your personal messages and calls in communities are always end-to-end encrypted.

For example, Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs.

New WhatsApp features

Apart from WhatsApp Communities feature, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also announced that users will now be able to create polls with groups which can now have more than thousand participants. 1024 to be precise. The Facebook owned platform will also allow 32 WhatsApp to participate in a video call and once.