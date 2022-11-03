Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

WhatsApp starts to roll out Communities feature globally: What is it and how it works

The WhatsApp Communities roll out has been announced by Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

WhatsApp starts to roll out Communities feature globally: What is it and how it works
WhatsApp

WhatsApp has announced that it is finally rolling out the much awaited Communities feature for users. The WhatsApp Communities feature was in the works for quite a long time and almost every detail about it was revealed in the beta updates. The WhatsApp Communities roll out has been announced by Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post in which he wrote “Today we're launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We're also rolling out polls and 32 person video calling too. All secured by end to end encryption so your messages stay private.”

What is WhatsApp Communities feature and how it works

WhatsApp Communities feature allows users to add and manage multiple groups under a single umbrella. Community admins can reach members with important updates by sending announcements, and community members can stay connected by exploring and chatting in groups that matter to them. 

Members can receive updates sent to the entire community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. Your personal messages and calls in communities are always end-to-end encrypted.

Also read: You can now control Apple iPhone and iPad just from your thoughts

For example, Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs.

New WhatsApp features

Apart from WhatsApp Communities feature, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also announced that users will now be able to create polls with groups which can now have more than thousand participants. 1024 to be precise. The Facebook owned platform will also allow 32 WhatsApp to participate in a video call and once.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fasts as moon shines bright in North India
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Etawah, UP: Man test-drives car he got in dowry, runs over aunt in accident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.