Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

WhatsApp starts beta testing Wear OS app for Android smartwatches

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called 'admin review' on Android, which will provide group admins with tools to help them better moderate their groups.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 09, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

WhatsApp starts beta testing Wear OS app for Android smartwatches
WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp has started beta testing the Wear OS app for Android smartwatches such as Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch 5, and other devices, which will let users stay connected and access their chats and messages directly from their smartwatch. Wear OS is an Android operating system designed for smartwatches.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will ask users to link their account to a Wear OS device.

When the smartwatch app is linked to the user's WhatsApp account, an 8-digit code will appear on the watch, prompting the users to enter the code on their device.

After entering the code, the chats will safely be synced across users' devices so that they can start using WhatsApp on their smartwatches.

By downloading the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store as a beta tester, a user can now use WhatsApp on a smartwatch, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called 'admin review' on Android, which will provide group admins with tools to help them better moderate their groups.

When the feature is enabled, group members will be able to report specific messages to the group admin.

If an admin believes that a message is inappropriate or violates the rules of the group, it may choose to delete it for everyone in the group when a member reports it.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Eligibility, benefits and interest rate of government-backed SCSS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.