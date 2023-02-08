WhatsApp secret trick: Read full message without marking 'seen' on chat

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Many times we want to read a message but skip the trouble to open the application separately and let the other person know that we have seen the message. There is a trick that can help you read the complete message without opening the app.
You can always read your WhatsApp messages in the notification panel when they arrive, but the messaging app doesn’t show full messages if they are long. Through the below-mentioned simple process, you can read the full message without opening the app.
Read: Google announces new safety features for Apple iPhones, Chrome and Search
WhatsApp message: How to read full message
- Android phone users first need to long press on the main screen’s homepage
- Now, tap on Widgets and your smartphone will display all the widgets on the screen
- Keep scrolling down until you find WhatsApp widget
- Just tap on the WhatsApp widget and it will get added to your homepage
- You can then long press on the widget and drag it on the right side until you get a clean homepage screen interface
- Tap on Done button
- Long press the widget and shift it on the top
- You will then get the option to extend the widget, and one can extend it to full screen
- This will make it easier to read full messages pretty easily.