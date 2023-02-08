WhatsApp secret trick: Read full message without marking 'seen' on chat

Read WhatsApp messages without opening | Photo: PTI

Many times we want to read a message but skip the trouble to open the application separately and let the other person know that we have seen the message. There is a trick that can help you read the complete message without opening the app.

You can always read your WhatsApp messages in the notification panel when they arrive, but the messaging app doesn’t show full messages if they are long. Through the below-mentioned simple process, you can read the full message without opening the app.

Read: Google announces new safety features for Apple iPhones, Chrome and Search

WhatsApp message: How to read full message