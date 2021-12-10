WhatsApp scam alert! Users advised to use THIS feature carefully

While WhatsApp messenger is globally one of the most used messaging apps, with an increasing number of users and new features it also possesses a threat to people. Even though the company often keeps a check on the security of its users and constantly releases privacy measures, hackers seem to come up with new ways to get into peoples' accounts.

Recently, a group of cybercriminals tried to extract money from people through the 'WhatsApp Pay' feature available in the app. The Meta (formerly Facebook) owned texting app, recently introduced the 'WhatsApp Pay' feature where one user can transfer money directly to another user using WhatsApp.

This group of hackers based in the United Kingdom found a way to cheat on people by scamming them.

The group simply sent out a 'Hello Mum' or 'Hello Dad' message to its target followed by an SOS message to immediately transfer money to an account because their son or daughter might be in trouble and in need of money.

As per a report published by a local daily, fraudsters have already managed to dupe victims of GBP 50,000.

However, this scam is just not limited to the UK, similar tricks have also been found in India where scammers have asked people for money. What scammers really do is imitate a person close to you so that you do not question their motives. It can be a parent, child, sibling, friend, colleague, etc.

To avoid such transactions, WhatsApp users are advised to double-check their contact list and the person they are transferring money to.