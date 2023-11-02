WhatsApp’s new feature, ‘Alternate Profile’ will let users keep separate name, photo; know how it will work

WhatsApp's new feature 'Alternate Profile' will allow users to keep different photos and names on the same platform.

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app is constantly working on new features for their customers. The Meta-owned app is developing a new feature that will enable you to make a different profile inside the app.

This new feature is called “Alternate Profiles.” With this function, you may essentially maintain a separate name and profile image that you can show to specific people. Since an alternate profile will be linked to the same account, it should not be mistaken for having a distinct account.

Currently, WhatsApp allows you to keep certain details private from particular users, such as your profile image or "last seen" status. However, this is enhanced with the addition of the new Alternate Profiles function. You can use it to set up a second account name and profile image that only specific contacts can see.

For example, you can set up a different profile with a professional name and image if you use WhatsApp for business or have a work phone. By doing this, you can use the same WhatsApp account to manage your personal and business lives independently.

The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo but it isn’t available to beta users yet. As per the details shared by the blog, the “Alternate profile” will let users create another profile for their WhatsApp account.

In this feature, you have the option to choose a limited audience to display your profile photo and name. It can be helpful for users to keep their primary profile only to a selected set of people.