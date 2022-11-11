WhatsApp rolls out 'Self-chat' feature for beta users, know how it works

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Meta has been working on several new features for the users. A new "self-chat" feature that WhatsApp has been working on for some time appears to be finally going out to certain WhatsApp users on the beta channel. A single-person chat window can be created by the new functionality, which enables users to speak with oneself and store essential messages or files for rapid access.

Since discovering them is so simple, these discussions can then be read or even forwarded at any time in the future. Users who have the feature can test it out by navigating to the contacts page in the app and looking for the contact that says Me(You) with a 'Message yourself' subtext. This feature is only available to users on the beta channel.

Also Read: Meta fires Indian employees after 2-3 days of joining and relocating: Report) WABetaInfo was the first to notice the brand-new functionality for beta users. Beta users can find the option here. (

The option to talk with oneself in WhatsApp has existed for a while, but starting a chat with your own phone number has been difficult. You simply had to create a custom URL with your phone number, which would then link you to a self-chat window when typed in a browser.

Step-by-step process to use ‘Self-chat’ feature:

Step 1: Open any browser first on your phone

Step 2: Now copy “wa.me//” in the address bar and add your country code and your WhatsApp phone number because if you don’t the number would be called invalid. For instance, the Indian users can type “wa.me//91XXXXXXXXXX.”

Step 3: You will be redirected to the WhatsApp page. Your phone number and a box that says "Continue to Chat" will be visible at the top. You must select that box.

Step 4: WhatsApp will show both your chat window and all of your conversations. You can then start communicating with yourself and include notes and other things you want to do.