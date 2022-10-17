WhatsApp rolls out new Instagram-like feature for Apple iPhone users

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has rolled out a new Instagram-like feature for Apple iPhone users with the latest update. WhatsApp users on iPhone can now react to status updates shared by other users through a dedicated emoji panel. The emoji panel for WhatsApp status is quite similar to what platform rolled out for messages when it first introduced the feature. The new WhatsApp status feature is mentioned in the changeling of a recent update as well. After the update, Apple iPhone users can react to status updates by choosing one of these available emojis - Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.

To check if you have received the new feature, you can go to a status update shared by another user and swipe up. If you are able to see an emoji panel with 8 emojis, it means the feature has been enabled for you. You can update the WhatsApp app by heading into the App Store. It is worth noting that even if the Facebook owned platform has released the feature for everyone, some may get it a few weeks later.



As mentioned, the new feature is only available for Apple iPhone users till now and the company has not revealed any detail about the availability of the feature on Android smartphones. As per a report by WABetainfo, WhatApp users may also soon be able to edit messages once they have sent it. To recall, Apple rolled out a similar feature for iMessage users with the iOS 16 update. The report reveals that WhatsApp users will have 15 minutes to edit the message once it has been sent.