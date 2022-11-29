Search icon
WhatsApp rolls out new ‘forward media with caption’ feature for iPhone users

WhatsApp has not yet revealed when the feature will be available for Android users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

WhatsApp's new feature for Apple iPhone users has been in the works for quite sometime. (Image: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for Apple iPhone users after testing it in the beta version. With WhatsApp 22.23.77 update for iOS, the Meta-owned messaging platform has launched a new ‘forward media with caption’ feature. The feature was spotted in several beta updates and now it is available for iPhone users.

As the name suggests, the new WhatsApp feature allows Apple iPhone users to forward images, videos, GIFs and documents, with a caption. After downloading the latest WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77 update from the App Store, some users were able to access the new feature, reports WABetaInfo.

Users have to forward an image with a caption in order to know if the ability is enabled to their account and a new view will display at the bottom of the screen. Additionally, if someone does not want to forward the caption, a dismiss button is provided to remove the caption from the image before forwarding the message.

The feature will roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said. Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on voice status on iOS beta for an upcoming iOS update which would provide users the ability to share voice notes to their status updates. (with inputs from IANS)

