Sandeshkhali: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh arrested in 'land grab, sexual assault' cases

14 dead, several others injured after pick-up truck meets with accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

Supreme Court takes up Donald Trump's immunity claim, extending election subversion trial delays

8 fruits with low  glycemic index for Diabetes

Bowlers with over 400 ODI wickets

Celebs reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Meet actor who made debut with superhit film, worked with Ajay, Akshay, Kareena, gave many flop films, is son of..

'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

WhatsApp rolls out important feature, users can now find old chats by…

Search by date is rolling out now on Android devices, and is already available on iOS, Mac desktop and WhatsApp Web.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 07:37 AM IST

WhatsApp
WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform in the world and millions of users rely on Meta-owned apps for day to day conversations. The company rolls out new features from time to time for Android and iOS users to keep them updated. Following the same path, WhatsApp has announced plans to roll out a “search by date” feature for individual and group chats on Android devices.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the announcement on his WhatsApp channel. Now, searching your WhatsApp chats is now even easier with the search by date function.

“Now you can simply choose a date and skip to all messages sent from that date onwards,” the company said.

Search by date is rolling out now on Android devices, and is already available on iOS, Mac desktop and WhatsApp Web.

“Simply click into any chat, tap the contact or group name at the top, and click ‘Search’ to choose which date you’d like to skip to,” WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp last week announced support for new text formatting options such as bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new ‘favourite contacts filter’ feature, allowing users to prioritise their conversations and offer greater control and efficiency in the messaging experience. (With inputs from IANS)

