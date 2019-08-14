WhatsApp rolls out fingerprint lock feature for its Beta users

WhatsApp developers have finally rolled out the fingerprint lock feature in the latest Beta version of the app. This feature reaches the beta testing version about eight months after it was initially spotted as a hidden feature. It is worth noting that the company already rolled out the feature for iOS beta users of WhatsApp more than three months back.

WhatsApp wants to ensure that the name of the feature best reflects what it does while not creating any confusion. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature is now available Android beta users running the app version 2.19.221.

The report confirmed that users can still reply to messages from notifications or receive calls after the lock. The feature comes with three options to “Automatically lock” the app. The first is “immediately”, the second is “After 1 minute”, and the third is “After 30 minutes”.

The feature also allows users to enable or disable message context preview in the “New Message” notifications.

—Zee Media Newsroom