Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

WhatsApp rolling out support for large stickers for Windows users

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out an in-app chat support feature on Windows beta.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

WhatsApp rolling out support for large stickers for Windows users
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and it can be used on various devices and operating systems. WhatsApp rolls out new updates for each operating system regularly to offer better experience to users. Continuing on that path, WhatsApp has started to roll out large stickers for Windows users.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new beta update for Windows users that allow users to send stickers in larger format. It is worth noting that this is not a new option that needs to be separately enabled as stickers will always be sent in their larger format by default.

Emojis typically don`t provide as strong of a visual effect in conversations as stickers do, in part because it's easy to share a customised version of a sticker that can more accurately represent a particular situation.

With larger stickers, users can more effectively draw the attention of other chat participants.
Large stickers are currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update released on the Microsoft Store, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out an in-app chat support feature on Windows beta.

With this feature, beta users can get an answer within a WhatsApp chat when they ask for help.
However, users can still ask to receive support via email if they don't want to get the response right within a chat.

The feature is helpful for users as they will be able to resolve their issues or get assistance without leaving the application by having the option to receive support within a chat. (with inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
School summer vacation: UP extends holidays for govt, primary, upper primary schools; check dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.