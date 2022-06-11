Telegram to soon launch paid version with additional features

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has announced that the company will start offering a subscription-based service called Telegram Premium later this month. As revealed by a report by 9to5Google, Durov claims that the new paid offer will go "above and beyond" what Telegram currently offers.

As per the founder, the decision to roll out a subscription-based service was made following the demands of platform`s biggest fans. Paid users will be able to access additional features and resources.

"After giving it some thought, we realised that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option," Durov said.

"That is why this month we will introduce Telegram Premium, a subscription plan that allows anyone to acquire additional features, speed and resources. It will also allow users to support Telegram and join the club that receives new features first," he added.

It is worth noting that the move will not impact existing Telegram users and it will remain free for all users with standard features. The report further mentions that free users will even benefit from those paying for Premium. Files, media, and stickers sent by Premium users will show for free users, with extra-large file sizes being one perk of the offering.

Premium reactions already in use on a message will also be made available to free users who want to use that same reaction. Telegram’s rival WhatsApp is also reportedly working on paid subscription plan that will offer more features to WhatsApp Business users.

(With inputs from IANS)