DNA Special: In-depth analysis of WhatsApp's new notification

“If you are not paying for it, you become the product” – this is a popular saying which means if you are getting a service for free, you are the product. A notification on WhatsApp proved this yet again. In the past few days, 200 million people around the world have received a notification on WhatsApp, which says that by February 8, 2021 you must accept these terms and if you dodn't, you won't be able to use your WhatsApp Account.

According to this notification, WhatsApp will now share your data with Facebook. Facebook is the parent company of WhatsApp.

So what does this data comprise?

Information like your phone number, your contacts and your WhatsApp status, all these data will now be available to Facebook from WhatsApp. If you don't like this condition, you will have to delete your WhatsApp account.

At the time of its launch in 2009, it lured you to its free services. It had also said that our messages or data wouldn’t be shared with anyone. But now every third person in the world uses WhatsApp. And this Data repository of millions of people on WhatsApp will further enhance Facebook's business.

WhatsApp is just like an essential service and is used to keep in touch with family, friends, colleagues. Our day-to-day important communication is also done through WhatsApp.

So by agreeing to WhatApp’s policy, we are agreeing to share all our personal and professional details with Facebook, including our likes, dislikes, financial details, addresses, contacts, everything.

You may be wondering how WhatsApp will benefit from this?

All these data from WhatsApp will go to Facebook. Companies like Facebook have created big data centers to keep information of millions of people. And Facebook will share this data with other companies. There are hundreds of companies in the country who want to know about you. Data tracking by companies will become easier.

We are basically bartering our privacy for the free WhatsApp service. Data is now called the new “Oil” of the world, whose demand is on a continuous rise.

To meet this demand, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg bought WhatsApp for Rs 1 lakh 39 thousand crore in 2014. It was then said that Facebook spent too much money on the deal.

However, Mark Zuckerberg had a visionary plan to make money from the deal.

After two years of buying WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg wanted to make money by selling its Data, but the founders of WhatsApp resigned from the company opposing it. Facebook's 99 per cent earnings are from digital ads. Facebook's earnings in the year 2019 were Rs 5 lakh 21 thousand crore. Facebook's business can now grow further after WhatsApp receives data from 200 million people in the world.

Facebook's net worth is more than Rs 10 lakh crore. India's defence budget in the year 2020 is about Rs 3 lakh 37 thousand crore and Facebook's net worth is three times more than that.