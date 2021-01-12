Concerned over WhatsApp's new privacy policy? Here's how to permanently delete messages and account

Last week, WhatsApp sent the entire world into a panic after it updated its privacy policy which suggests further data sharing with its parent company Facebook. Users have to accept the terms and service of this new policy by February 8, 2021, or delete their accounts. This change in privacy policy has led to several users thinking if they should still remain on WhatsApp messaging platform or they should make their exit and switch to apps like Signal and Telegram.

If you want to continue using WhatsApp, you need to accept the new terms and conditions. If you do not wish to, WhatsApp too, suggests deleting your account.

Those users who have already accepted the new terms and conditions, but do not want WhatsApp to share data with Facebook, or other businesses, have an additional 30 days to opt out and delete their account.

What happens when you delete your account?

WhatsApp says that when you delete your account, your undelivered messages are deleted from its servers along with any of your other information. However, users must ensure they not only uninstall WhatsApp, but also delete their account from WhatsApp.

"Please remember that when you delete your account, it does not affect the information other users have relating to you, such as their copy of the messages you sent them," WhatsApp's privacy policy states.

How to delete WhatsApp backup messages

You can delete your WhatsApp backups by following the below mentioned instructions, as specified by WhatsApp. The messaging app says that your chat history backup files are saved in the/sdcard/WhatsApp/Databases/folder. You cannot open these folders outside of WhatsApp. In order to delete these files, you will need a file manager.

This is how to delete your backups:

Launch your 'File Manager'

Tap the WhatsApp folder

A list of all WhatsApp sub-folders will appear

Tap and hold the databases file

Select delete

How to delete your WhatsApp account:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Tap More options > Settings > Account > Delete my account.

3. Enter your phone number in full international format and tap DELETE MY ACCOUNT.

4. Select a reason for why you're deleting your account in the dropdown.

5. Tap DELETE MY ACCOUNT.

Deleting your account will:

Delete your account from WhatsApp

Erase your message history

Delete you from all of your WhatsApp groups

Delete your Google Drive backup

To be noted:

The steps mentioned here are irreversible, meaning the backup files deleted will not be available for recovery again. You can download the backup files and keep backup in case you need it at a later stage.