TECHNOLOGY

WhatsApp parent-managed account for under-13 children: Know step-by step guide for set-up; how data and privacy are protected?

WhatsApp has launched parent-managed accounts for children under 13, allowing parents to supervise messaging and voice calls, restrict features like Status and Meta AI.

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 11:46 AM IST

Meta’s WhatsApp has introduced a new account type designed for children under 13, enabling parents to oversee how pre-teens use the platform while retaining the app’s core messaging features. The move aims to provide families with tools to manage digital communication safely without compromising privacy.

What Parent-Managed Accounts Offer

The new accounts allow young users to access only basic features such as messaging and voice calls. Advertisements are removed, and several optional features available to older users, like Status updates and Channels, are restricted. While WhatsApp is officially rated for users aged 13 and above, many younger children already use the app to stay connected with family. Meta says parent-managed accounts give guardians better visibility and control while keeping the platform secure for pre-teens.

How to Set Up a Parent-Managed Account

  1. Download & Register: Install WhatsApp on the child's phone, select "Create a parent-managed account," and verify their phone number.
  2. Age Confirmation: Enter the child's birthday to confirm they are under 13.
  3. Link Accounts: Scan the QR code displayed on the child's phone using the parent's device.
  4. Create PIN: Establish a 6-digit parent PIN on your phone to lock in privacy settings.
  5. Finalise: Complete the setup on the child's device using the created PIN.

How the Supervised Accounts Work

Setting up an account requires both the parent’s and child’s devices. A QR code is scanned to authenticate the account, ensuring parental approval. Once active, guardians receive notifications for key actions, such as adding, blocking, or reporting a contact. Additional alerts can cover profile updates, chat requests, group activity, and disappearing messages. All controls are secured with a six-digit PIN managed from the parent’s device.

Safety Features and Restrictions

Children using these accounts cannot access advanced features like Meta AI or enable disappearing messages in one-on-one chats. Message requests from unknown users display a context card showing mutual groups and the sender’s country. Images from unfamiliar contacts are blurred by default, and calls from unknown numbers can be silenced. Chat requests and group invitations require parental approval, with details such as the number of members and administrator displayed before acceptance.

Balancing Connectivity and Safety

The introduction of supervised accounts addresses growing pressure on tech companies to protect younger users. WhatsApp says the accounts strike a balance between enabling children to communicate and keeping parents informed. All messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that neither WhatsApp nor Meta can access their content.

Parents can also control when children transition to a regular account after turning 13, with the option to delay the change for up to 12 months.

Global Context and Impact

The launch comes amid increasing global scrutiny of children’s access to social media, with countries like Denmark, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom exploring stricter regulations. With smartphones reaching younger audiences, parent-managed accounts could become an essential tool for safely managing digital communication while allowing children to stay connected with friends and family.

