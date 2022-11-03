Search icon
WhatsApp on Apple iPhone: How to use two accounts without getting banned

You can use this trick to use more than one WhatsApp accounts on you Apple iPhone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

WhatsApp on Apple iPhone: How to use two accounts without getting banned
WhatsApp (Image: Reuters)

Over the last few years, almost every smartphone launched features support for dual-SIM cards. Although the feature allows users to text, call and do more from two mobile numbers at once, they still are not able to access two WhatsApp accounts simultaneously. For those who are unaware, WhatsApp does not allow you to use two accounts on a single device. Tech enthusiasts and developers have come up with several ways such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp and other modifications that allow users to use multiple accounts on a single device. However, these apps do not work on Apple iPhones and if you are using such moded WhatsApp apps then your account may get banned. Android users can also opt for the ‘dual WhatsApp’ feature by cloning the app but no such feature is available for Apple iPhone users.

If you are using an Apple iPhone and you wish to use two WhatsApp accounts simultaneously, we have a trick for you. WhatsApp rolled out another app called WhatsApp Business a few years ago that is quite similar to the original app but gets some extra features for business owners. Registering on WhatsApp Business is easy and it allows you to access another account without tampering with the original WhatsApp app. To know how to download WhatsApp Business and use two WhatsApp accounts on you Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

  1. Download and install WhatsApp Business via App Store.
  2. Open the app and tap Agree & Continue button.
  3. In the next page, tap on the second option that will allow you to use a different WhatsApp account.
  4. Enter the number that you wish to use.
  5. Enter the OTP that you receive on your number to verify the account.
  6. Type in your name and in the next option select ‘Not a business’.
  7. Tap done.

