'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Women's Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

WhatsApp's new feature is set to change the way you chat - Here's all you need to know

WhatsApp is currently working on a new look for its contact info page. The new feature will align it with Google's default contacts view.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 06:25 PM IST

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is one of the most used and liked applications and therefore, to enhance user experience, WhatsApp keeps testing new features. 

WhatsApp is currently working on a new look for its contact info page. The new feature will align it with Google's default contacts view. While the list will look the same as in the current version, once the user clicks on the contact to view the information, it will be presented with a pop-up showing the profile image at the top followed by important information that includes the contact number, then by the media that was sent by that particular user.

This feature was first seen by WABetainfo 

The current contact info page on WhatsApp displays the profile image at the top followed by media and other attachments sent by that specific user. To view the contact information, the user has to scroll down the page. However, changes in the beta version will give more prominence to contact information. The new WhatsApp feature was spotted by WABetainfo, a website that tracks new features on the beta version of the instant messaging application. 

The new WhatsApp beta feature has been seen on Android version 2.1.21.23.12 (and 2.1.21.23.11 for some people).

Changes will also be made to WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature 

WhatsApp released the Disappearing Message feature for its users last year. According to the reports, WhatsApp is making a big changes regarding the time limit of this feature in its latest beta update. 

Now, users will be able to choose what time limit they want for their disappearing messages - seven days, 24 hours, or 90 days.

To activate this feature, you will first have to go to the settings where you will see the option of this feature. 

