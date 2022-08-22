Search icon
WhatsApp new feature! Group admins can now do THIS to messages on iOS beta

The new WhatsApp feature has come after the messaging platform announced update about retrieving deleted messages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

File Photo

After announcing the ability to retrieve deleted messages on its latest beta for iOS update, Meta-owned WhatsApp is now releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message in the group.

The feature has only been rolled out to some lucky beta testers, so it will take some time before reaching all other accounts, reports WABetaInfo.

"If you are a group admin and you cannot delete messages sent from other participants, please wait for a future update because more activations will be following over the coming weeks," the report said.

The report mentioned that it is a significant feature for group admins because they can finally moderate their WhatsApp groups better.

In addition, when a message is deleted for everyone in the group, all other group participants can see that a certain group admin has deleted the message.

Recently, the platform started rolling out the ability to watch Status directly from WhatsApp's chat list for iOS users.

The beta version 22.18.0.70 is bringing the ability to view Status updates within the chat list. It has been released to certain beta testers, and therefore, it is still not available to everyone.

