WhatsApp new feature: Call more than 20 contacts at the same time, here's how

File Photo

Conference calls are not just fun but also necessary to improve communication. As most people have shifted to work from home mode, it is crucial to remain up to date with the technological advancements. Recently, messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced some updates that help users to extend group calls to 32 contacts.

The latest feature is being released for all the Android and iOS users. To use this feature, you have to update the WhatsApp app from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In case you don’t spot the update, you may have to wait a little longer as the feature is likely to be released in a phased manner.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has introduced a range of new features since the pandemic hit. It updated the calling feature from four to eight members earlier and has now extended the calling feature to 32 contacts.

With the new group call feature, WhatsApp will be in line with the other video calling platforms, including Zoom and Skype. The new calling feature is a welcome news for millions of WhatsApp users who use the messaging platform rigorously.

It is important to note that the calling feature is currently available only for voice calls and not for video calls.

Here’s how you can call more than 20 contacts on WhatsApp