WhatsApp new feature alert: Companion mode launched on android beta; know more

WhatsApp has introduced a companion mode that allows users to attach their current WhatsApp account to an Android tablet. This mode is currently available to some beta testers.

The WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo reports that the instant messaging network is now testing the companion mode for mobile phones by making the functionality available. To make advantage of the function, go to the settings menu for WhatsApp and choose the option to 'link a device.' Following the connecting of the WhatsApp account, a person's conversation history will be synchronised across all of their devices.

According to WABetaInfo, several capabilities, such as the capability to check live locations, modify broadcast lists, and apply stickers, are not now accessible. The user may connect up to four devices at the same time.

The beta version of the messaging platform only recently included functionality for running applications on several devices, including those based on Android and iOS. Now, it intends to provide this support as a whole new feature in the future.

Despite the fact that users may already use the WhatsApp online feature or desktop software to connect their PCs, the newly introduced capability will enable users to manage their WhatsApp account on more than one smartphone or other mobile device.

According to WABetaInfo, personal communications like as calls and SMS are encrypted end-to-end. When a message is transmitted by one device, it is replicated on the other devices. The function will soon become available to a wider audience on the site over the next several weeks.