Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

WhatsApp missed call scam: Here's how you can stay safe from cyber fraud

WhatsApp missed call scam: Users should avoid receiving such calls from international numbers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

WhatsApp missed call scam: Here's how you can stay safe from cyber fraud
WhatsApp missed call scam: Here's how you can stay safe from cyber fraud (file photo)

WhatsApp users have been receiving missed calls from international numbers for law few weeks. Users have received calls on WhatsApp with codes +60 (Malaysia), +254 (Kenya), +84 (Vietnam) and others. As WhatsApp works via the Internet, it allows the user to skip extra charges during calls compared to calls on a cellular network.

This is reportedly a new WhatsApp scam and users should avoid responding to such unknown numbers. Although WhatsApp has been taking action against accounts that indulge in scam calls, users still receiving such calls. The messaging platform recently banned over 47 lakh ‘malicious’ accounts in India. But how can you stay safe from such scams?

Firstly, identifying this scam is quite easy as most users are getting missed calls from international numbers. In such cases, users should avoid receiving such calls. Also, you can do the following things to protect yourself from such scams:

1. Block  and Report

Report such numbers and block them immediately so that you do not receive calls from the same number.

2. Enable two-factor authentication

If you enable two-factor authentication on your WhatsApp, it will add more security to your data. The app requires authentication from your email address which enhances overall data protection.

3. Restrict privacy

Change 'who can see' in settings > privacy. If your profile picture and last seen and online status are allowed to everyone, change it to people in your contact list only.

4. Update WhatsApp and phone OS

Ensure that your phone is running on the most up-to-date version of security or the latest security patches. Similarly, your WhatsApp should be updated.

READ | Company offers $100 per hour to watch TikTok content, check job eligibility, deadline

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board class 10th, 12th results expected next week at gseb.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.