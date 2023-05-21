WhatsApp missed call scam: Here's how you can stay safe from cyber fraud (file photo)

WhatsApp users have been receiving missed calls from international numbers for law few weeks. Users have received calls on WhatsApp with codes +60 (Malaysia), +254 (Kenya), +84 (Vietnam) and others. As WhatsApp works via the Internet, it allows the user to skip extra charges during calls compared to calls on a cellular network.

This is reportedly a new WhatsApp scam and users should avoid responding to such unknown numbers. Although WhatsApp has been taking action against accounts that indulge in scam calls, users still receiving such calls. The messaging platform recently banned over 47 lakh ‘malicious’ accounts in India. But how can you stay safe from such scams?

Firstly, identifying this scam is quite easy as most users are getting missed calls from international numbers. In such cases, users should avoid receiving such calls. Also, you can do the following things to protect yourself from such scams:

1. Block and Report

Report such numbers and block them immediately so that you do not receive calls from the same number.

2. Enable two-factor authentication

If you enable two-factor authentication on your WhatsApp, it will add more security to your data. The app requires authentication from your email address which enhances overall data protection.

3. Restrict privacy

Change 'who can see' in settings > privacy. If your profile picture and last seen and online status are allowed to everyone, change it to people in your contact list only.

4. Update WhatsApp and phone OS

Ensure that your phone is running on the most up-to-date version of security or the latest security patches. Similarly, your WhatsApp should be updated.

