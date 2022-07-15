Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

WhatsApp may soon allow you to share voice notes as status updates

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that may allow users to post voice notes on their status updates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

WhatsApp may soon allow you to share voice notes as status updates
WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that may allow users to post voice notes on their status updates. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to beta users.

"WhatsApp is planning to extend the functionality of status updates by adding the support for voice notes," as per the report. A voice note shared as a status update may be called "voice status".

The feature will only be shared with the people you choose within your status privacy settings, and the voice note will be end-to-end encrypted as other images and videos shared to your status.

Recently, the platform announced that it is rolling out a new feature that will let users react to messages with any emoji of their choice. Currently, the platform gives several users the ability to react with a limited number of just six emojis.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned some of the emojis like a robot, french fries, surfing in the sea, etc. Meanwhile, a recent report said that WhatsApp is also likely working on a feature that will give iOS users the ability to hide their online status from everyone.

Currently, users can choose to display their "Last Seen" information to contacts, some people, or no one. For a future version of the app, WhatsApp will let users follow a similar approach to the online toggle.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, exam on August 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.