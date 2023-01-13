WhatsApp likely to roll out THESE new features in 2023, here's the full list

Representational Image

WhatsApp's interface and security have been updated significantly in 2022. WhatsApp has released additions that make the app easier to use, such as the ability to "view profile images of people and groups," a "Community" tab, and the "Message Yourself" option. In 2023, WhatsApp also wants to release new features with the intention of enhancing the platform's voice, video, and text communication capabilities.

Notably, WhatsApp plans to roll out these enhancements to users across all of its platforms, including Android, iOS, and the Web. Among the new additions are Picture-in-Picture (PiP) video calling on iOS, web app screen locking, view-once text, a companion mode, and more.

Companion mode

Whatsapp currently does not support simultaneous sign-in on several devices. Companion mode, on the other hand, will let users to connect and sync their WhatsApp data and use the app with the same profile across various devices. With this update, WhatsApp users on both iOS and Android may share the same account.

Picture-in-Picture for video calls

Users may now switch between different applications and continue using WhatsApp while on a video conversation, further expanding the app's already impressive multitasking capabilities. Additionally, the functionality will reduce the video call window to a little interface that can be moved and positioned wherever on the mobile screen.

Screen lock for WhatsApp desktop

WhatsApp has announced that a new feature is in development that will enable users to encrypt their desktop app with a PIN or password. Android and iOS users currently have the ability to set a passcode to unlock their apps, and soon WhatsApp web users will have the same option.

View Once text

The new function in WhatsApp will enable users to send messages that vanish from the recipient's inbox as soon as they are opened. Users will now be able to have safe, private text discussions as well as communicate sensitive information with this new addition.

Voice notes on status

This new status option is now under beta testing on WhatsApp, and the company hopes to provide it to all users by 2023. You're not limited to only visual or textual content when posting to Status; you can also record and upload audio remarks.