WhatsApp-like broadcast channels coming to Facebook and Messenger, here’s everything you need to know

PM Modi to inaugurate 37th National Games on October 26 in Goa; details

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty welcomes Tiger Shroff as ‘immortal’ ACP Satya in cop universe, fans say ‘pehle baap ab beta'

Meet PSI Somnath Zende, Pune cop who won Rs 1.5 crores playing Dream11, got suspended amid departmental inquiry

Post Office vs SBI vs HDFC Bank: Comparing 5-year recurring deposit interest rates

Technology

WhatsApp-like broadcast channels coming to Facebook and Messenger, here's everything you need to know

Only the creator of the channel can send messages, but members of the broadcast channel can react to messages and vote in polls.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Meta is bringing WhatsApp-like broadcast channels to Facebook and Messenger too. For those who are unaware, broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool for Pages on Facebook and are the latest addition to Facebook’s robust set of tools that Page admins such as creators and public figures can use to directly reach and further engage with their communities. Admins of Pages can use broadcast channel features like polls to get instant feedback from their community, send behind the scenes photos or videos, and use voice notes for more authentic expression.

Anyone on Facebook can join these broadcast channels to stay up to date on the latest from their favorite Pages. Once the broadcast channel is created and the first message is sent, followers of that Page will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. Only the creator of the channel can send messages, but members of the broadcast channel can react to messages and vote in polls. 

You can join broadcast channels from your favorite Page’s profile on Facebook and see those you’ve joined in your chats list. Once you join the channel, you’ll start receiving notifications when content is posted. Notifications can be muted by tapping the “mute” icon at the top right corner of the channel thread.

