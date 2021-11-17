WhatsApp launches new Desktop App - Check updated features, how to download

WhatsApp has launched WhatsApp Beta for Windows desktop app. The Meta-owned messaging platform has been working to develop a standalone PC app for some time now. WhatsApp has now finally released the beta version of its PC app. The WhatsApp Beta is now available for download from the Windows app store.

As per Microsoft, “Get WhatsApp Beta and you’ll be one of the first to try updated features and share feedback about the new app. As always, your personal messages and calls continue to be protected with end-to-end encryption. No one outside of your chats, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to them.”

As per a WhatsApp tracker website, the new Windows app for WhatsApp has multi-device feature. It doesn’t require your phone to be online for the PC app to work.

It said, “The app is a beta version, but we have tested it and it’s incredibly stable because it is native and it uses less resources than WhatsApp Desktop, even if some features are still missing: it’s a very good replacement for the current WhatsApp Desktop app.”

Based on Universal Windows Platform (UWP), WhatsApp Beta will send notifications even if the app is not open. The app also comes with a new writing pad feature. It will support multi-device functionality. Some features will be available in due time as the app is currently in beta stage.

How to install the WhatsApp Beta for Windows app