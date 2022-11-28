WhatsApp is reportedly working new shortcut for THESE users

WhatsApp has not officially revealed anything about the feature yet.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new shortcut for Desktop users. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is developing a mute shortcut for group chats for a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta. The mute shortcut will display at the top of group chats and will help users to disable notifications of messages received in the group.

The new mute shortcut for group chats is currently under development and references to the feature have been spotted in the latest beta update. WhatsApp has not officially revealed anything about the feature yet, however it is expected that WhatsApp may roll out this feature for public users in the coming months.

Also read: Nothing Phone (1) gets support for this Apple AirPods feature



Earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that 1,024 users can be added to a group, so the new feature will be very helpful for users who do not want to receive a lot of notifications from group chats. WhatsApp beta for Android received the same feature to automatically turn off notifications for large groups two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform has rolled out a new feature to some beta testers that allow users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop. The feature helps users to identify group members for which they don`t have the phone number or when they have the same name.(with inputs from IANS)