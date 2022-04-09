WhatsApp is likely to turn off THIS feature for Android, know more

Meta-owned WhatsApp is likely now automatically turning off the option of "media visibility" for disappearing chats on WhatsApp for Android, which let people view media in their phone’s gallery.



According to WA BetaInfo, the new move is to ensure a better privacy experience when using disappearing messages and to help keep media more private in disappearing chat threads.



In addition, the messaging platform is also rolling out the same change on WhatsApp for iOS, where the option "Save to Camera Roll" is automatically turned off for disappearing chats.



In this case, images, videos and GIFs are never automatically saved in a user’s camera roll if the general setting is enabled.

Also, READ: Is booster dose effective against the Covid XE variant?



Users can still save media manually in disappearing chats. Some users on certain versions of Android already have an option to manually save media, the report said.



On WhatsApp for iOS, users can save media as normally users do.



The changes are rolled out to all users on beta and public builds and full activation to everyone may happen within the next 24 hours.

