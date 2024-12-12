The outage could have affected a larger number of users globally.

Meta social media platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for several users globally late Wednesday night, according to Downdetector, an outage tracking website. It said Facebook was down for more than 50,000 users while Instagram was down for more than 23,000 users. Several netizens reported the issue on Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter).

Meta said that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. "We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," it wrote on X.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also addressed the issue, saying actively working on a solution. "We’re aware of some issues accessing WhatsApp. We’re actively working on a solution and starting to see a return to normal for most people. We expect things to be back to normal shortly," WhatsApp official X account said.

